Systems Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng

Systems Analyst Role

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking forSystems Analyst Professionals with 5+years solid development experience in Systems Analysis and a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Requirements

Systems Analyst Job Summary

We are seeking an experienced Systems Analyst to join our growing organization. In this position, you will analyze existing systems for improvement, recommend new system processes, and keep detailed reports of all structural and process changes. You must follow best practices and align with company goals while creating better procedures and solutions to increase performance and revenue.

Systems Analyst Duties and Responsibilities

Evaluate company systems and current processes

Compile objectives for improving and streamlining company procedures

Evaluate company performance, information, and formats

Analyze company software and hardware uses and needs

Track company systems progress and report on progress

Develop procedures to improve existing systems

Research and comparing hardware and software needs to make recommendations for the company

Advice on best practices

Plan and implement supportive business solutions

Document and create reports on systems effectiveness

Recommend new system developments

Analyze relevant data

Translate data for presentation to other team members

Enhance company business performance

Create a guide to system updates

Present key information to IT teams for improvements

Estimate and establish costs of upgrades and improvements

Address issues of existing systems

Compile, write, and distribute system process specifications

Systems Analyst Requirements and Qualifications

Relevant formal qualification/experience in systems analysis

B. Com, B.Sc. in Information Technology or Informatics would be preferable

+5 years of Systems Analysis experience

3 – 5 Years’ experience in the Investment Industry

Experience in design and support workflow solutions

Exposure to C#, XML, JSON, SOA

Experience in Business Process Management (BPM) experience

Experience analyzing operational needs to design, automate, publish, test, monitor, and report on business workflows

3 – to 5 years of Software development experience would be advantageous

Experience in SQL stored procedures essential

Demonstrated knowledge of object-oriented analysis and design

Strong data analysis skills

Strong Application Design expertise

Exposure to SCRUM essential and other Agile methodologies advantageous

Ability to work closely with all stakeholders to design and deliver solutions

