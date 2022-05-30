Systems Analyst – Gauteng

The Role: We are looking to recruit a Systems Analyst for a 6 month contract opportunity in .
Job Purpose:
Assume responsibility for the analysis and design of new IT solutions as well as the modification/enhancement of existing systems to integrate new features or improvements to improve business efficiency and productivity.
Skills and Experience: Qualification required:
- Grade 12
- Degree or Diploma in IT
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevent Qualification
Experience Required:
- Understanding of Microservices Architecture
- Understanding of APIs within a Project and Testing Strategy perspective
- UML or other modelling language experience preferred
- At least 6 years?? experience as a Systems Analyst
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Interview business users to define business requirements
- Thorough understanding software development lifecycle
- Translating Client requirements into highly specified functional and technical specifications
- Developing solutions and related products
- Presenting proposals to clients
- Drawing up, supervising, and documenting testing schedule for complete system
- Facilitate UAT
- Overseeing implementation of a new system including data migration
- Supporting users on change control and system updates
- Provide training and user manuals to users of a new system
- Keep up to date with technical and industry developments
- Report on project Status