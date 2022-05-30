Technical Lead

Role Purpose

You will be responsible for technical design, development, and implementation of end-to-end applications, business/technical capabilities and frameworks.

Requirements

Experience:

At least 5 years of full-time software development experience.

At least 1-2 years of experience in a senior capacity guiding other developers

Additional Requirements:

Languages Java SE (JDK8+) HTML, CSS, JavaScript

Frameworks and Specs Spring Framework, Spring-Boot Bootstrap, ThymeLeaf, Angular REST based service design

Runtimes & tools Wildfly Apache Maven Git Mockito Docker & Kubernetes Jenkins

Methodologies

Agile (Scrum)

Responsibilities

Design and develop applications.

Adhere to architecture principles and policies.

Experience designing n-tiered applications (multi layered architecture).

Contribute in design sessions.

Analyse the impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates.

Produce code that is easily maintainable.

Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications.

Adhere to technical standards.

Produce code that is well documented.

Assist other developers.

Perform quality assurance checks / code reviews.

Contribute to the establishment of best practice standards.

Prepare technical specifications.

Perform unit and system testing.

Work closely with the DevOps team to ensure deliverables are automated and monitored

Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to.

Adhere to deadlines.

Competencies:

Business Acumen : Understand the business, channel and user experience strategy. Provide design direction to best meet customer and business goals.

: Understand the business, channel and user experience strategy. Provide design direction to best meet customer and business goals. Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment : Anticipates, meets and exceeds customers and stakeholders’ expectations. Has a high operational accountability and directly influences customer service through design.

: Anticipates, meets and exceeds customers and stakeholders’ expectations. Has a high operational accountability and directly influences customer service through design. Drive for Results : Requires good time-management skills and the ability to work under pressure.

: Requires good time-management skills and the ability to work under pressure. Leads Change and Innovation : Challenge the status quo, does what is right for the business and the customer, and encourage continuous improvement and innovation.

: Challenge the status quo, does what is right for the business and the customer, and encourage continuous improvement and innovation. Team player : Create and maintain an open, positive working environment.

: Create and maintain an open, positive working environment. Collaboration : Team spirit; strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders.

: Team spirit; strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders. Self-awareness and insight : Manages self and relationships with others effectively, deals with ambiguity, uncertainty and pressure.

: Manages self and relationships with others effectively, deals with ambiguity, uncertainty and pressure. Diversity and Inclusiveness: Is sensitive to individual and cultural differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned.

Desired Skills:

software development

o Java SE (JDK8+)

o HTML

CSS

JavaScript

