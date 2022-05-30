Technical Specialist (1644) at iOCO – Gauteng

The Role: Our client is looking for a Technical Specialist for a long term project.

Design and operate a Modern workplace infrastructure for personal devices for our client Globally (>100.000 devices).

Be involved with the entire lifecycle of a solution from design through implementation, deployment, and operation.

– Develop and operate Windows 10 Modern Client.

– Be involved in the technical implementation and operation of the modern Client.

Interact with international product team, external provider, vendor, and customers.

Skills and Experience: Required:

Experience in technical implementation of Windows 10 architecture and rollout

Microsoft technologies

Active Directory

Azure Active Directory

SCCM

Fileshares and printers

Powershell scripting

Network technologies

Key Accountabilities:

Strong ability to understand Business needs and requirements

Strong ability to adapt concepts and bring them to successful implementation

Good communication skills Willing to deal with international and German

colleagues

Ability to submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality

SELF STARTER, self-motivator, self-learner and a team player

Willingness to learn German

