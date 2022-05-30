Technical Specialist (1644) at iOCO – Gauteng

The Role: Our client is looking for a Technical Specialist for a long term project.
Design and operate a Modern workplace infrastructure for personal devices for our client Globally (>100.000 devices).
Be involved with the entire lifecycle of a solution from design through implementation, deployment, and operation.
– Develop and operate Windows 10 Modern Client.
– Be involved in the technical implementation and operation of the modern Client.
Interact with international product team, external provider, vendor, and customers.
Skills and Experience: Required:
- Experience in technical implementation of Windows 10 architecture and rollout
- Microsoft technologies
- Active Directory
- Azure Active Directory
- SCCM
- Fileshares and printers
- Powershell scripting
- Network technologies
Key Accountabilities:
- Strong ability to understand Business needs and requirements
- Strong ability to adapt concepts and bring them to successful implementation
- Good communication skills Willing to deal with international and German
colleagues
- Ability to submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality
- SELF STARTER, self-motivator, self-learner and a team player
- Willingness to learn German