Technical Specialist (1644) at iOCO – Gauteng

May 30, 2022

The Role: Our client is looking for a Technical Specialist for a long term project.

Design and operate a Modern workplace infrastructure for personal devices for our client Globally (>100.000 devices).

Be involved with the entire lifecycle of a solution from design through implementation, deployment, and operation.
– Develop and operate Windows 10 Modern Client.
– Be involved in the technical implementation and operation of the modern Client.
Interact with international product team, external provider, vendor, and customers.

Skills and Experience: Required:

  • Experience in technical implementation of Windows 10 architecture and rollout
  • Microsoft technologies
  • Active Directory
  • Azure Active Directory
  • SCCM
  • Fileshares and printers
  • Powershell scripting
  • Network technologies

Key Accountabilities:

  • Strong ability to understand Business needs and requirements
  • Strong ability to adapt concepts and bring them to successful implementation
  • Good communication skills Willing to deal with international and German
    colleagues
  • Ability to submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality
  • SELF STARTER, self-motivator, self-learner and a team player
  • Willingness to learn German

