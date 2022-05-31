Back-end Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Backend Developer

The opportunity that awaits you:

Looking for a challenge? You will have the opportunity to work for a fast paced and ambitious data management and protection provider, that will engage you in your work and encourage you to learn and grow. The organisation aims to manage data in the smartest way possible and is beyond innovative with its offerings. In a company that is perfectly composed for great growth and further business development, their purpose is sure to channel and nurture your unique strengths for great professional and company success.

Your key responsibilities:

Build good quality features and create customers satisfaction by working together with Development, Product Design, and QA Engineers.

Ensure quality of code with unit and integration tests.

Review code.

DevOps duties on code once running in production.

Our required expertise:

Excellent C# and .Net experience of 5+ years.

CI/CD automation and tools’ experience

Agile development framework knowledge e.g., SCRUM

Up to date with latest development best practices and standards

Your reward:

Salary range: R 850k – [URL Removed] mil negotiable CTC/annum

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

CI/CD

Javascript

Agile Frameworks

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

