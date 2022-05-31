BI Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is looking for a BI Developer who lives and breathes data to join our team.

The position will see you design, develop and deploy BI solutions. The role will include re-engineering and optimising data enhancing our business intelligence system to help us make better decisions.

Functions [but not limited to]

? Create accurate and complete sources to target data mappings, including all translations

? Design and develop data exploitation systems to deliver information to business users, e.g. dashboards and reports, sourcing data, mainly from various sources including Microsoft

? Design and develop efficient high volume data load strategies

? Design and develop mechanisms to ensure that data loaded and transformed is accurate and reliable

? Understand business processes and data and be able to translate requirements into technical specifications

? Find innovative solutions to solve business problems that will save the business time and money

? Ability to troubleshoot technical problems with beta and new release software, and research possible solutions using the internet and other available resources

? Break complex problems down into manageable components and reduce dependencies between components by implementing interfaces

? Compile accurate system technical documentation to address the requirements

? Understand the steps required to deliver the functionality and create reliable estimates for the work to be done

? Understand dimensional modeling techniques so as to be able to differentiate between available alternatives and which are best suited to the current problem.

? Take responsibility for testing own deliverables by understanding the permutations and combinations that are required to test the work thoroughly

? Conduct systems integration testing by understanding the flow of data between system components and where data is transformed and/or translated

? Prove the accuracy of own work delivered by writing own test scripts

Skills, Attributes & Qualifications

? Relevant tertiary qualification in IT/IS

? Minimum 5 years related experience

? Good understanding of SQL Server stored procedures, SSIS, SSRS, and Data Modelling

? Experience working with financial services or insurance house

? Analytical and an excellent communicator.

? Great business acumen and problem-solving aptitude

? Follow development best practices

? Excellent at troubleshooting technical performance issues

? Experience mentoring a team

