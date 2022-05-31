Database Administrator at Omnia Group – Gauteng Bryanston

Purpose
Reporting to the Chief Information Officer, the Database Administrator is involved in planning and development of databases, database structure, configuration, installation, as well as troubleshooting any issues on behalf of the users. Responsible for performance, integrity, and security of company databases.
Qualifications and experience required:
- Diploma/Bachelor’s degree in computer science/information systems or related field
- 3+ Years’ experience in database administration, information technology, database architecture and related disciplines
(In addition to the above formal education requirements, ideally have the following)
- MCSE/MCSA certifications preferred
Key areas of responsibility
- Install and maintain the performance of database servers.
- Develop processes for optimizing database security
- Set and maintain database standards
- Manage database access
- Performance tuning of database systems
- Install, upgrade, and manage database applications
- Ensure all database servers are backed up in a way that meets the business’ Recovery Point Objectives (RPO)
- Test backups to ensure we can meet the business’ Recovery Time Objects (RTO)
- Diagnose and troubleshoot database errors and database server service outages as they occur, including after-hours and weekends
- Recommend and implement emerging database technologies including cloud databases
- Manage AZURE SQL Server databases through multiple product lifecycle environments, from development to mission-critical production systems
- Data Migration activities
- Create and manage database reports, visualizations, dashboards, and monitoring
- Create automation for repeating database tasks using SQL jobs/T-SQL and PowerShell scripts
- Daily maintenance, monitoring, problem resolution and internal customer development
- Tuning T-SQL and PL/SQL queries to improve performance
Knowledge, Skills, and Competencies required:
- Excellent project management methodology knowledge (Waterfall and Agile)
- Strong command of SQL and SQL server tools
- Advanced knowledge of database security, backup and recovery, and performance monitoring standards
- Understanding of relational and dimensional data modeling
- PowerShell and Unix shell scripting skills, batch command and task scheduling
- Familiarity with SSAS, SSIS, SSRS
- Experience with Linux and Windows Server environments
- Experience with database technologies (MySQL, MS SQL, Azure SQL)
- Experience in database backups, restores and recovery models and related backup technologies (VEEAM)
- Experience in high availability and disaster recovery options for MSSQL servers
- Experience with cloud services (Microsoft Azure) a plus
- Good understanding of fail-over cluster instances (FCI) and high availability groups
- Experience with SQL server replication (Merge and transactional)
- Good understanding of networking and troubleshooting tools
- Experience in indexes, index management, and statistics
- Excellent administration and organizational skills/awareness
- Diligence
- Strong analytical and critical thinking skills
- Decision-making
- Initiative-taking with the ability to manage changing priorities and meet deadlines
- Able to work well within a team
- Listening skills
- Excellent verbal, telephonic and written communication
- Non-verbal communication
Desired Skills:
- Database administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree