Database Administrator at Omnia Group – Gauteng Bryanston

Purpose

Reporting to the Chief Information Officer, the Database Administrator is involved in planning and development of databases, database structure, configuration, installation, as well as troubleshooting any issues on behalf of the users. Responsible for performance, integrity, and security of company databases.

Qualifications and experience required:

Diploma/Bachelor’s degree in computer science/information systems or related field

3+ Years’ experience in database administration, information technology, database architecture and related disciplines

(In addition to the above formal education requirements, ideally have the following)

MCSE/MCSA certifications preferred

Key areas of responsibility

Install and maintain the performance of database servers.

Develop processes for optimizing database security

Set and maintain database standards

Manage database access

Performance tuning of database systems

Install, upgrade, and manage database applications

Ensure all database servers are backed up in a way that meets the business’ Recovery Point Objectives (RPO)

Test backups to ensure we can meet the business’ Recovery Time Objects (RTO)

Diagnose and troubleshoot database errors and database server service outages as they occur, including after-hours and weekends

Recommend and implement emerging database technologies including cloud databases

Manage AZURE SQL Server databases through multiple product lifecycle environments, from development to mission-critical production systems

Data Migration activities

Create and manage database reports, visualizations, dashboards, and monitoring

Create automation for repeating database tasks using SQL jobs/T-SQL and PowerShell scripts

Daily maintenance, monitoring, problem resolution and internal customer development

Tuning T-SQL and PL/SQL queries to improve performance

Knowledge, Skills, and Competencies required:

Excellent project management methodology knowledge (Waterfall and Agile)

Strong command of SQL and SQL server tools

Advanced knowledge of database security, backup and recovery, and performance monitoring standards

Understanding of relational and dimensional data modeling

PowerShell and Unix shell scripting skills, batch command and task scheduling

Familiarity with SSAS, SSIS, SSRS

Experience with Linux and Windows Server environments

Experience with database technologies (MySQL, MS SQL, Azure SQL)

Experience in database backups, restores and recovery models and related backup technologies (VEEAM)

Experience in high availability and disaster recovery options for MSSQL servers

Experience with cloud services (Microsoft Azure) a plus

Good understanding of fail-over cluster instances (FCI) and high availability groups

Experience with SQL server replication (Merge and transactional)

Good understanding of networking and troubleshooting tools

Experience in indexes, index management, and statistics

Excellent administration and organizational skills/awareness

Diligence

Strong analytical and critical thinking skills

Decision-making

Initiative-taking with the ability to manage changing priorities and meet deadlines

Able to work well within a team

Listening skills

Excellent verbal, telephonic and written communication

Non-verbal communication

Desired Skills:

Database administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

