Email Developer at M&M Consulting – Gauteng Woodmead

Responsibilities:
- Utilise HTML/CSS to design, develop, and implement email marketing templates in order to achieve the company’s objectives.
- Continually improve and modernize the current brand email templates.
- Stay abreast of and apply best practices in email development, compliance and accessibility.
- Set up and test email templates with dynamic content to ensure the desired brand objectives are met.
- Perform quality assurance on all email marketing templates and ensure that the message is conveyed and rendered in the correct format across service providers and email clients.
- Troubleshoot all HTML, CSS and other performance related issues.
- Develop or modify email templates and existing campaigns.
- Perform database maintenance tasks and other development as required.
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma