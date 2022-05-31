Health Policy Analyst (Managed Care/Medical Schemes) – Gauteng Centurion

Seeking a candidate with experience in the Managed Health care / Medical Schemes industry to facilitate the Prescribed Minimum Benefits review process
Qualifications and experience required:
- Health Sciences Degree (Medicine & Surgery / Pharmacy)
- Postgraduate degree in Epidemiology / Masters’ degree in public health or public policy
- Minimum of 5 years’ relevant experience in Managed Care/ Medical Schemes Industry/ Private or Public Healthcare Sector Programme Management
???????At least 3 years’ experience must be in the development of clinical protocols and applying evidence-based medicine principles
??????????????Valid registration with a relevant professional body.
Required experience:
- Knowledge of all related legislation impacting on and influencing the functioning of the organisation (MSA, CMSLA, etc.)
- Understanding of Evidence-Based Medicine principles
- Knowledge of research methodologies
- Knowledge of health financing systems and economics
- Ability to research clinical management of various conditions across various clinical fields
- Knowledge of public and private health care including National Department of Health policies and strategic plans
- Understanding of budget impact analysis, economic evaluation techniques, priority setting or evaluation of interventions
- Literature searching and synthesizing research evidence
- Computer Literacy
Technical Skills / Behavioural Attributes:
- Qualitative and Quantitative research methods
- Analytical
- Proficiency in clinical methodology & tools
- Attention to detail, negotiation, communication, & interpersonal
- Organising & project management
- Problem definition, analysis & decision making
- Presentation & report writing.
Desired Skills:
- policy analyst
- managed care
- health policy