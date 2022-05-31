Health Policy Analyst (Managed Care/Medical Schemes)

May 31, 2022

Seeking a candidate with experience in the Managed Health care / Medical Schemes industry to facilitate the Prescribed Minimum Benefits review process

Qualifications and experience required:

  • Health Sciences Degree (Medicine & Surgery / Pharmacy)
  • Postgraduate degree in Epidemiology / Masters’ degree in public health or public policy
  • Minimum of 5 years’ relevant experience in Managed Care/ Medical Schemes Industry/ Private or Public Healthcare Sector Programme Management

  • ???????At least 3 years’ experience must be in the development of clinical protocols and applying evidence-based medicine principles

  • ??????????????Valid registration with a relevant professional body.

Required experience:

  • Knowledge of all related legislation impacting on and influencing the functioning of the organisation (MSA, CMSLA, etc.)
  • Understanding of Evidence-Based Medicine principles
  • Knowledge of research methodologies
  • Knowledge of health financing systems and economics
  • Ability to research clinical management of various conditions across various clinical fields
  • Knowledge of public and private health care including National Department of Health policies and strategic plans
  • Understanding of budget impact analysis, economic evaluation techniques, priority setting or evaluation of interventions
  • Literature searching and synthesizing research evidence
  • Computer Literacy

Technical Skills / Behavioural Attributes:

  • Qualitative and Quantitative research methods
  • Analytical
  • Proficiency in clinical methodology & tools
  • Attention to detail, negotiation, communication, & interpersonal
  • Organising & project management
  • Problem definition, analysis & decision making
  • Presentation & report writing.

Desired Skills:

  • policy analyst
  • managed care
  • health policy

