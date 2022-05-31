Senior Java Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The client has built a platform that supports multiple payment types across all ecommerce channels.

The Developer will work with a System Architect and Product Owner, to design and implement solutions with high quality source codes. The role will require the candidate to enhance and enrich existing solutions and services, as well as support projects throughout the project lifecycle, including requirements, design, implementation, release, and post release support.

Key Performance Areas

1. Solution Design and Implementation

o Perform accurate development estimation

o Delivery of high-quality source code

o Ensuring designs comply with specifications

2. Software Testing and Test-Driven development

o Ensure each feature works the way it is intended

3. Software Deployment and Maintenance

o Analyse, identify opportunity for efficacy, maintain and enhance existing application

o Troubleshoot issues with efficiency

4. Change control

5. Support continuous improvement

o Investigating alternatives and technologies

o Presenting for architectural review

5. Distinguishing between business, functional, and non-functional requirements and how to best implement them

Role Prerequisites

Experience and System Knowledge

o 5+ Years Java development experience

o Deep understanding of the Spring Boot Framework, JPA and Hibernate

o Presentation layer development (Angular, Typescript, JavaScript)

o Message queues

o SOAP, REST, XML, Web Services experience

o Maven, Jenkins and Ansible

o Version Control (git)

o Exposure to an agile methodology driven environment

o Postgres

o Swagger documentation

o AWS and cloud services

Attributes and skills

o Ability to communicate complex information in straightforward solutions

o Time management and prioritisation

o Analytical and problem-solving skills

o Pitching new ideas to team to enable improvements

o Project Management Skills

Qualifications

o Grade 12

o Tertiary Qualification advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position