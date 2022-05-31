SENIOR NETWORK ASSISTANT – Gauteng Johannesburg North

OBJECTIVE

The objectives of this STS are hiring a skilled Network & Telecom engineer to:

Provide technical support services pertaining to telecommunications & network technologies including campus wired and wireless network, Data Center Network, and the Wide Area network.

Assist in installation, configuration, maintenance, and troubleshooting of the company’s Network and Telecommunication infrastructure.

Actively involve in the network access, connectivity, switching, routing, quality of service (QoS), resilience, and security improvement activities.

JOB DESCRIPTION

The incumbent’s specific tasks will be as follows:

Regularly monitor the proper functioning of the company’s Telecommunications and Network infrastructure and ensure that service level agreements (SLAs) are met for all services.

Ensure that all calls related to IT service outage are logged, and resolved within the agreed SLA, and make service credit claims from service providers in the event target SLAs are not met thereby ensuring value for money is achieved.

Installation, configuration, and maintenance of the company’s Telecommunications and Network infrastructure, which includes but is not limited to all technologies and platforms: Satellite, Fiber Optic, wired and wireless campus, and data center networks.

Design and implementation of reliable, resilient, efficient, and cost-effective connectivity solutions for the company’s office in South Africa in line with CHIS department Policy.

Planning, implementation, and management of Telecommunications and Network projects using proven Project Management Tools and best practices.

Build and maintain good relationships with global and local service providers and ensure that regular service review is carried out for all services.

Sign and implement new network topologies as required, incorporating best practices around collaborations, data center, LAN/WAN, mobility, and disaster recovery.

Assist in the preparation of technical documentation related to the executed operational activities to be kept in the knowledge database.

PROFILE OF THE SHORT TERM STAFF

The successful candidate will have the following qualifications:

At least a Bachelor/Engineer degree in Networks and Telecommunications Networks, Computer Science or Information Systems or Electronics or Electrical, or an equivalent diploma.;

Minimum 5 years of professional experience in design, implementation, installation, and maintenance of campus and data center network and connectivity solutions such as internet, MPLS, and VSAT

CCNA certificate is desirable

Familiar with System software that controls activities such as input, output, dynamic resource allocation, and error reporting within the operation of computer configuration (E.g. Windows, Unix, Linux);

Proficient with networking and telecommunication technologies including the planning and management of the interaction between many networking systems, and intelligent network implementation such as SD-WAN

Knowledge at the associate to intermediate level of TCP/IP networks, WAN protocols, VoIP, videoconferencing, wiring and cabling, and network management solutions;

Experience with Network Traffic Monitoring and Diagnostic Tools;

Experience and/or knowledge with QoS implementations, VoIP, WAN switching and routing, load-balancing and application-delivery solutions;

Aware of VSAT and IPBX technologies;

Aware of ITIL concepts and general framework;

Strong computer skills and ability to use standard technology packages and Bank’s standard software (word, excel, outlook, Power Point, MS Projects, etc…); and

Ability to communicate (verbal and written) effectively in English or French, with working knowledge of the other; Knowledge of Portuguese is an advantage.

The eligibility criteria, the establishment of a short list and the selection procedure shall be in conformity with the Bank’s Rules and Procedure for the short term staff (STS).

DURATION:

The assignment period is expected for eleven (11) months renewable if required.

Desired Skills:

MPLS

VSAT

WAN

QoS

ITIL

LAN/WAN

SD-WAN

