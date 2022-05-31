Senior Scrum Master at Reverside

Senior Scrum Master

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Senior Scrum Master Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience in Agile Project/Delivery manager and Scrum Master for the BI Platform team

and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Requirements

Experience in a Dev Ops environment and leading the development automation

Hands-on experience with software delivery life cycle and Agile/Scrum delivery management

Experience in project management/Team lead roles mandatory.

Experience in delivering BI products preferable

7+ years of Scrum Master and Technical delivery leadership experience.

Thorough understanding of agile software development methodologies, values, and procedures.

Other Skills:

Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Desired Skills:

Scrum

DevOps

BI

BI Platform

Agile

delivery management

Business Intelligence

About The Employer:

