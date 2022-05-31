Solution Architect at In4Group

OVERVIEW:
- Manage technical network solutions and framework.
- Lead technical analysis, implementation and deploymen Facilitate design workshops.
- Perform network planning, modelling, and analysi Review Implementation Plans.
- Design and inspect network systems including their performance and readiness, take in consideration bandwidth requirements, infrastructure requirements and securities.
- Provide support during Architecture Review Board on Network related solution.
- Work closely with the BSTD Management and Project Manager to enable quicker turnaround times on solution request.
- Join meetings to support the Management and Project delivery teams in ensuring that SARB is presented with updated and/or informed of solution design outcome.
- Articulate new ideas and concepts to technical and non-technical audience.
- Work with network operations team and security team to ensure that the network is properly segregated and it’s fit for purpose.
To be considered for this position, candidates must have:
- Bachelor’s Degree or 10+ years of experience in the IT industry
- Cisco CCNP/CCVP and/or Cisco CCIE certifications (required).
- Experience in Cisco Networking (required), Data Centre and Security (required).
The following will be an added advantage:
- Project Management Skills.
- Understanding of the banking sector.
KEY DELIVERABLES:
- Campus Core and Access Switching (Cisco Catalyst and Nexus) with experience. consulting and designing QoS, Multicast, Layer3/Layer2 connectivity.
- WAN Routing (MPLS, IWAN, DMVPN).
- Optimization (Cisco WAAS, Riverbed Steelhead, Silver Peak).
- Network Management (Infoblox, Cisco Prime, Lifecycle Management).
- Highly developed technical capability across a broad range of products / solutions. specifically related to voice and network deployment.
- Previously worked for the OEM and deployed similar project (desirable).
- Ability to map business needs to technology solution.
- Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to develop strong client relationship.
- Analytical skills and proven ability to work with a client to understand requirements and define appropriate solution.
- Comfortable communicating and leading custom customer discussions and meetings at a business and technical level.
- Working knowledge of Infrastructure Management tools and automation.
- Required strong verbal and written communication skills along with a willingness to mentor others in both technical and soft-skill areas.
The following will be an added advantage:
- Project Management Skills.
- Understanding of the banking sector.
Desired Skills:
- Solution Architect
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
In4 Group Pty Ltd