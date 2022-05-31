Solution Architect at In4Group

OVERVIEW:

Manage technical network solutions and framework.

Lead technical analysis, implementation and deploymen Facilitate design workshops.

Perform network planning, modelling, and analysi Review Implementation Plans.

Design and inspect network systems including their performance and readiness, take in consideration bandwidth requirements, infrastructure requirements and securities.

Provide support during Architecture Review Board on Network related solution.

Work closely with the BSTD Management and Project Manager to enable quicker turnaround times on solution request.

Join meetings to support the Management and Project delivery teams in ensuring that SARB is presented with updated and/or informed of solution design outcome.

Articulate new ideas and concepts to technical and non-technical audience.

Work with network operations team and security team to ensure that the network is properly segregated and it’s fit for purpose.

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

Bachelor’s Degree or 10+ years of experience in the IT industry

Cisco CCNP/CCVP and/or Cisco CCIE certifications (required).

Experience in Cisco Networking (required), Data Centre and Security (required).

The following will be an added advantage:

Project Management Skills.

Understanding of the banking sector.

KEY DELIVERABLES:

Campus Core and Access Switching (Cisco Catalyst and Nexus) with experience. consulting and designing QoS, Multicast, Layer3/Layer2 connectivity.

WAN Routing (MPLS, IWAN, DMVPN).

Optimization (Cisco WAAS, Riverbed Steelhead, Silver Peak).

Network Management (Infoblox, Cisco Prime, Lifecycle Management).

Highly developed technical capability across a broad range of products / solutions. specifically related to voice and network deployment.

Previously worked for the OEM and deployed similar project (desirable).

Ability to map business needs to technology solution.

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to develop strong client relationship.

Analytical skills and proven ability to work with a client to understand requirements and define appropriate solution.

Comfortable communicating and leading custom customer discussions and meetings at a business and technical level.

Working knowledge of Infrastructure Management tools and automation.

Required strong verbal and written communication skills along with a willingness to mentor others in both technical and soft-skill areas.

Desired Skills:

Solution Architect

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

