Solution Architect at In4Group – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

May 31, 2022

OVERVIEW:

  • Manage technical network solutions and framework.
  • Lead technical analysis, implementation and deploymen Facilitate design workshops.
  • Perform network planning, modelling, and analysi Review Implementation Plans.
  • Design and inspect network systems including their performance and readiness, take in consideration bandwidth requirements, infrastructure requirements and securities.
  • Provide support during Architecture Review Board on Network related solution.
  • Work closely with the BSTD Management and Project Manager to enable quicker turnaround times on solution request.
  • Join meetings to support the Management and Project delivery teams in ensuring that SARB is presented with updated and/or informed of solution design outcome.
  • Articulate new ideas and concepts to technical and non-technical audience.
  • Work with network operations team and security team to ensure that the network is properly segregated and it’s fit for purpose.

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

  • Bachelor’s Degree or 10+ years of experience in the IT industry
  • Cisco CCNP/CCVP and/or Cisco CCIE certifications (required).
  • Experience in Cisco Networking (required), Data Centre and Security (required).

The following will be an added advantage:

  • Project Management Skills.
  • Understanding of the banking sector.

KEY DELIVERABLES:

  • Campus Core and Access Switching (Cisco Catalyst and Nexus) with experience. consulting and designing QoS, Multicast, Layer3/Layer2 connectivity.
  • WAN Routing (MPLS, IWAN, DMVPN).
  • Optimization (Cisco WAAS, Riverbed Steelhead, Silver Peak).
  • Network Management (Infoblox, Cisco Prime, Lifecycle Management).
  • Highly developed technical capability across a broad range of products / solutions. specifically related to voice and network deployment.
  • Previously worked for the OEM and deployed similar project (desirable).
  • Ability to map business needs to technology solution.
  • Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to develop strong client relationship.
  • Analytical skills and proven ability to work with a client to understand requirements and define appropriate solution.
  • Comfortable communicating and leading custom customer discussions and meetings at a business and technical level.
  • Working knowledge of Infrastructure Management tools and automation.
  • Required strong verbal and written communication skills along with a willingness to mentor others in both technical and soft-skill areas.

Desired Skills:

  • Solution Architect

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

In4 Group Pty Ltd

