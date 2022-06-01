Angular Developer

We have an amazing opportunity for a Angular Developer in Johannesburg!

We require a candidate with:

BSc. Computer Sciences or National Diploma in IT

6+ years’ experience

Angular development experience

Angular v9 experience advantageous

Must be vaccinated

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Angular

Learn more/Apply for this position