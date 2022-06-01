Angular Developer at Reverside

Angular Developer in Johannesburg

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Angular Developer Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in NodeJS and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Requirements:

NodeJS, Angular

Postgres DB

Git repo

Rest API integration enabled

Hosted on Cloud accounts

Other Skills:

Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

