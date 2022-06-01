Azure Data Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Milnerton

ENVIRONMENT:

THE technical expertise of an Azure Data Engineer with proven hands-on experience with the Microsoft BI Stack including SSRS and preferably SSIS & SSAS is sought by a cutting-edge Dev House. You core role will be to build, implement and support BI solutions for clients using a deskless workforce platform. You will require 6+ years’ experience with the Microsoft BI Stack, practical work experience with Data Structures & Algorithms, proficiency with Azure Data Factory, Azure DevOps, Azure Storage/Lake, SQL and ETL. Graph Database (Cosmos DB and Gremlin API or Neo4j) preferred and any Power BI Reporting in addition will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Responsible for building, implementing, and supporting BI solutions for clients using our deskless workforce platform.

Reporting to the Technical Lead, be responsible for designing and developing software products to implement new features or support current applications.

Develop Data Models.

Create ER Diagrams and other design documentation.

Write relational and graph database queries.

Create database objects and maintain referential integrity.

Participate in the development and maintenance of Data Lake and Data Warehouses.

Create and deploy reports.

Provide technical design and coding assistance to the Development team.

Translate business requirements into technical solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

6+ Years of Microsoft BI Stack experience.

Practical working experience with Data Structures and Algorithms.

Understanding of software development lifecycle.

Azure Data Factory.

Azure DevOps.

Azure Storage / Lake.

Extraction, Transformation and Loading.

Analytics Development.

Report Development.

Relational Database and SQL.

Graph Database (Cosmos DB and Gremlin API or Neo4j) preferred.

Power BI Reporting a plus.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to work independently as a self-starter and within a team environment.

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal).

COMMENTS:

