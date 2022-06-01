Business Analyst at University of Cape Town

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has consistently been ranked as the No.1 public university in Africa and is currently ranked within the top 10% of universities internationally, by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

This achievement reflects the institution’s leadership, the quality of its Teaching & Learning and Research programs, and the exceptional commitment to service delivery by its various professional and administrative support services (PASS) departments.

This is an opportunity for an experienced Business Analyst (BA) to be a part of UCT’s, exciting journey as the university continues to explore and deliver innovative, quality ICT services to its students, academics, researchers, and broader stakeholder community.

Are you proactive, dynamic, motivated, and passionate about Business Analysis? Do you have a customer-centric and process view of systems and business? Are you well versed in requirements elicitation, analysis, assessment, and validation?

The University is seeking to employ a Senior Business Analyst (BA) in its Information and Communication Technology Services (ICTS) department on a 12-month, fixed-term contract basis. A hybrid – remote working model is on offer with most of the work and engagements conducted virtually. However, the occasional in-person engagement may be required onsite at the Cape Town-based offices.

This is an opportunity to be part of a core team of BA’s reporting to the director of the IT Governance Support Services (GSS) Division within ICTS.

The environment is results-driven and one where team members are trusted, supported, and empowered to grow, where a healthy work-life balance is promoted, contributions are valued, and achievements are celebrated.

As an experienced business analyst, you will be exposed to a range of projects (e.g., Business Process Optimisation, Systems Development and Technology Infrastructure projects) and will engage with a diverse group of stakeholders ranging from technical teams to members of the Academic, Research and PASS departments as well as third-party Vendors.

The ideal candidate will: have excellent verbal, written and inter-personal communication skills; have a customer-centric focus with the ability to develop strong stakeholder relationships and manage expectations; demonstrate high levels of enthusiasm, initiative and adaptability; have strong analytical thinking and problem-solving skills; be skilled at time management and multi-tasking; have a track record of accountability, taking ownership, following through on commitments and driving tasks through to completion; have a track record of delivery with attention to detail, within agreed timelines; work well independently and as part of a closely-knit team, contributing toward the team’s performance and growth.

Business Analyst responsibilities include:

Requirement elicitation, analysis, and prioritisation

Documentation of business, functional and non-functional requirements

Stakeholder relationship management

Conducting Enterprise analysis for Strategic initiatives

Business process reviews and process mapping.

Assisting with market assessments, feasibility studies and solution development

Developing business cases

Assisting in the Project Management and Systems Development Life Cycles: e.g.

stakeholder mapping.

risk assessment.

assisting in project scoping, planning and estimation.

assisting with solution designs and the development of prototypes and mock-ups.

assisting with quality control through the development of test plans, test packs and facilitation of user acceptance testing (UAT).

serving as the “voice of the customer”, ensuring that technology solutions/services meet business requirements.

Business Analyst Requirements include:

Minimum Requirements:

An NQF Level 7 qualification (equivalent to a Bachelor’s / BTech Degree or Advanced Diploma) in Information Systems or a related IT Management qualification plus a minimum of 5 Years’ relevant BA experience in medium to complex projects; or

An NQF Level 6 qualification (equivalent to a National Diploma or Advanced Certificate) in Information Systems or a related IT Management qualification, plus a minimum of 6 Years’ relevant BA experience in medium to complex projects.

A thorough understanding of and proficiency in the Software / Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) process.

Proficiency in the Microsoft Office suite with exposure to modelling tools such as BPMN, MS Visio, ARIS etc.

Thorough understanding of and experience working within an industry-recognised project management methodology.

Additional Requirements:

Industry recognised Business Analysis certification.

Proven track record of serving as the liaison between business and technical development and delivery teams.

Excellent English verbal and written business communication skills

Strong inter-personal and relationship-building skills

Strong negotiation and influencing skills

Strong time management, multi-tasking and prioritisation skills

The all-inclusive remuneration package is negotiable between R427 228 and R671593 for the 12-month contract term.

To apply, please e-mail the below documents in a single PDF file to: [Email Address Removed]

Application Form

Cover letter, and

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Link to download the application form:

[URL Removed]

An application that does not comply with the above requirements will be regarded as incomplete. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and may be required to undergo a competency test

Teleph[Phone Number Removed]; Website: [URL Removed]

Reference number: E107830 Closing Date: 10 June 2022

Desired Skills:

Systems Development

Business analysis

Project Management

Microsoft Office

Communication And Interpersonal Skills

Prioritization

Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

“UCT is a designated employer and is committed to the pursuit of excellence, diversity, and redress in achieving its equity targets in accordance with the Employment Equity Plan of the University and its Employment Equity goals and targets. Preference will be given to candidates from the under-represented designated groups including candidates with disabilities.”

Our Employment Equity Policy is available at [URL Removed] ”

UCT reserves the right not to appoint.

Learn more/Apply for this position