Business Analyst – Fleet Finance and Management – Gauteng Sandown

Building new SLAs to process, system forms and process flows

Investigating and fixing system and process flow bugs

Assisting with user training

Assisting user acceptance testing

Functional testing

Creating user manuals

Creating test cases

Creating functional and business requirements specifications

Ability to diagnose & address application issues

Monitor Cherwell daily imports and any related queries

Provide Training to supported areas

Assist and support developers with queries relating to any ongoing development

Creation of functional specifications for bug fixes and enhancements

Creation of business requirements specifications for enhancements

Assistance with drafting test cases where required

Support of user acceptance testing for enhancements and bug fixes

Identify any data quality issues and partialities in data acquisition and work with the necessary teams to identify and resolve

Requirements:

Business Analysis Diploma or Degree

3 to 5 years fleet management experience

Comprehensive SQL Querying capabilities

MS Power BI

MS Teams

MS Azure

SharePoint

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

