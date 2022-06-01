Business Analyst – Fleet Finance and Management

- Building new SLAs to process, system forms and process flows
- Investigating and fixing system and process flow bugs
- Assisting with user training
- Assisting user acceptance testing
- Functional testing
- Creating user manuals
- Creating test cases
- Creating functional and business requirements specifications
- Ability to diagnose & address application issues
- Monitor Cherwell daily imports and any related queries
- Provide Training to supported areas
- Assist and support developers with queries relating to any ongoing development
- Creation of functional specifications for bug fixes and enhancements
- Creation of business requirements specifications for enhancements
- Assistance with drafting test cases where required
- Support of user acceptance testing for enhancements and bug fixes
Identify any data quality issues and partialities in data acquisition and work with the necessary teams to identify and resolve
Requirements:
Business Analysis Diploma or Degree
3 to 5 years fleet management experience
Comprehensive SQL Querying capabilities
MS Power BI
MS Teams
MS Azure
SharePoint
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- SQL Query
- MS Azure
- SharePoint
- Business Analysis
- fleet management analysis
- fleet business analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree