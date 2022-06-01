Business Analyst (Payments) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

DEFINE & document business needs, motivations, and objectives through a process of dialogue, debate & modelling as your expertise as a Business Analyst is sought by a dynamic FinTech company. Partnering with the business in a Trusted Advisor capacity, you will be expected to identify and define business needs and solutions that will maximize the value delivered by the organisation to its stakeholders. You will require a BSc. Computer Science or equivalent Business Degree & preferably be CCBA Certified. You will need 4-6 Years’ real commercial Business Analyst experience within the B2B Transactional / Payments / SaaS industry with the ability to interpret business requirements into technical specification actions and have proficiency in the following: C#, VB.Net, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, jQuery, AJAX, MSSQL, Web Services, WCF, MS Office Suite, CRM, Asana, MS Teams & MS Team Foundation Server (TFS). All applicants MUST HAVE uncapped internet connection.

DUTIES:

Define requirements and solutions components –

Hold required meetings with Business Managers and DSMEs.

Facilitate requirements gathering meetings to define business needs.

Determine solution components and document findings.

Develop accurate, relevant, and complete requirements documentation.

Business Analysis & Change Management –

Engage with multiple stakeholders on a management and director level.

Document requirements according to prescribed format.

Design business process models where required.

Actively take part in Spring planning and prioritization.

Communicate relevant changes and updates to all relevant stakeholders.

Business & IT Convergence –

Develop knowledge of all business units.

Understand and follow the SDLC and the impact it has on the business.

Stakeholder Relationships –

Develop and maintain strong relationships with business stakeholders, end users and technical peers.

Act in the best interest of the business and follow an objective approach.

Additional Duties –

Develop, deliver, maintain and implement high quality technical specifications in line with business requirements/quality standards.

Take technical ownership of required processes to deliver specifications requirements.

Continuously strive to make improvements relative to common patterns and practices.

Seek out and act upon feedback from both the Technical team and stakeholders.

Keep up to date with relevant trade standards or best practices.

Technical documentation maintenance where required.

Communicate effectively and escalate issues timeously.

Collaborate and work closely with all relevant stakeholders.

Always have the best interests of clients in mind.

Participate in regular Scrum or Cross-functional meetings to review:

Project status.

Business specifications.

Errors or operational issues.

Timelines.

Client feedback. Research and recommend technologies, tools, methods and processes to increase effectiveness and delivery pace/quality. Identify and mitigate operational risks within the capability area. Constantly collaborate with relevant team members to consistently improve functionality and user-friendliness of applications.



REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc. Computer Science or equivalent Business Degree.

CCBA Certified – preferred.

Experience/Skills –

4-6 Years’ real commercial Business Analyst experience within the B2B Transactional / Payments / SaaS industry.

Ability to interpret business requirements into technical specification actions.

Understanding of relevant Programming languages: C#, VB.Net, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, jQuery, AJAX, MSSQL, Web Services, WCF.

Skills in MS Office Suite, CRM, Asana, MS Teams, MS Team Foundation Server (TFS).

Customer-focused through all the stages of the SDLC.

Applicant MUST HAVE uncapped internet connection.

Advantageous –

Strong Payments industry knowledge.

ATTRIBUTES:

Exceptional logic ability and problem-solving skills.

Active and enthusiastic team player acting as an ambassador for product delivery.

Willing to adapt to significant changes in either technology or environment.

Ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines.

Good business sense, production value and attention to detail.

Well organised with strong time management skills and the ability to juggle multiple objectives according to prescribed procedures and processes.

Works well under pressure and meets deadlines.

Ability to work independently and in a Remote team environment.

Clear communication skills.

Honest, reliable and hardworking.

Self-motivated.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Business

Analyst

Payments

Learn more/Apply for this position