Business Systems Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

LEAD technical implementation projects from end-to-end or IT workstreams in global business projects as your expertise as a Business Systems Analyst is sought by a dynamic Consultancy in Cape Town. Your role will also entail providing effective solutions to complex problems while critically evaluating and making recommendations to improve business processes & workflows. The successful incumbent will require a suitable University Degree or equivalent work experience with at least 2-3 Years’ experience in a contact centre IT environment, have advanced proficiency in Business Systems Analysis, experience with Genesys Engage/Genesys Cloud CCAAS platforms, Citrix, MS Azure, VMware, Active Directory, Azure/AWS/Google Hyperscalers, ITIL, IVR self-service, automation, digital channel integration, interaction analytics. You must also understand the components of running a fiscally successful project & able to manage a global team and drive outcomes virtually.

DUTIES:

Has deep understanding of upstream/downstream impact of system changes. Able to make multiple recommendations on how to improve the business processes/workflow. Act on a consultative role to provide resolutions to complex problems. Strong customer relationships.

Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources to develop logical recommendations. Conduct requirement analysis, prepare, and present cost proposals for modified or replacement systems.

Assist in writing requirements, design, testing and/or initiation of projects to help provide solutions for customers. Translate client requirements into highly specified project briefs. Break (system implementation) projects into logical tasks appropriate for IT Specialists to implement.

Deliver creative solutions to business problems and initiate and collaborate on new business opportunities – supporting business objectives and to leverage the existing footprint in technology to ensure return on investment.

Represent business on all technology projects, ensuring the requirements are met and implementations are aligned with business objectives.

Project manage new and changing IT infrastructure from inception to completion based on a defined project management methodology, Support business throughout the project life cycle.

Review, edit, and agree detailed requirements, specifications, system design, business processes and recommendations, related to proposed solution.

Prepare RfI/RfP documentation – covering business, technical, legal, and financial requirements. Actively participate in vendor evaluation through to final selection.

Manage the relationship between project teams and the business user, ensuring effective communication and information flow.

Lead Systems- and User Acceptance Testing in projects.

Ensure that project budgets are adhered to, and deadlines met.

Provide comprehensive reporting based on project methodology.

Facilitate the mapping and documentation of interfaces between legacy and new systems and stakeholders. Visualise interaction and design of system.

Ensure compliance with standards and processes at all times.

Keep up to date with technical and industry developments.

Other duties consistent with the position.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

University Degree in a relevant discipline or other equivalent tertiary qualification or equivalent relevant working experience.

Experience/Skills –

2-3 Years’ experience in a contact centre IT environment.

Advanced proficiency in Business Systems Analysis.

Deep understanding and experience in developing and supporting service centre IT environments (Genesys, Citrix, MS Azure, IVR self-service, automation, digital channel integration, interaction analytics etc.).

Highly developed knowledge in developing, implementing, and working within a process driven environment.

Well-developed knowledge of ICT infrastructure planning and development (Cloud).

Well-developed knowledge of Telecommunication (voice and data networks) technology (e.g., MPLS, VPN, SD WAN, SIP trunking).

Well-developed understanding of Project Management methodologies (Agile).

Well-developed understanding of the service delivery model (ITIL).

Experience in managing IT budgets.

Ability to manage a global team and drive outcomes virtually.

Understands the components of running a fiscally successful project.

Technical Skills –

Advanced proficiency in PowerPoint, Excel & MS Word.

Working experience with Genesys Engage or Genesys Cloud CCAAS platforms.

Working experience with MS Azure/AWS/Google Hyperscalers.

Intermediate knowledge of –

Citrix and Citrix Cloud virtual desktop environment.

Network security and architecture (MPLS, SD-WAN, VPN).

Server infrastructure (HPE Cluster or similar environment).

VMware Hyperconverged Infrastructure. Active Directory.



ATTRIBUTES:

Requires strong ability to manage and prioritize multiple tasks with competing deadlines.

Strong negotiation skills.

Excellent decision-making & problem-solving skills.

Highly developed presentation skills.

Well-developed planning and organisational skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Self-motivated and proactive.

Strong proficiency in English language (written and verbal communication skills).

