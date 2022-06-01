C++ Software Engineer

Jun 1, 2022

We’re looking for experienced C++ Developer for a permanent opportunity in Johannesburg (on-site)

If this sounds like you, keep reading for more info!

Requirements:

  • Sc. Computer Science or relevant qualification
  • 5+ years professional experience with C++.
  • Experience with the below will be very desirable:
  • CI/CD pipelines, Golang, QT, QML, Mobile application development
  • JavaScript, HTML5, Angular, NodeJS.
  • Experience using software design principles/methodologies
  • Experience using UX principles to develop user interfaces.
  • Experience using testing tools
  • SA Citizen

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • C++

Learn more/Apply for this position