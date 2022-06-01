C++ Software Engineer

We’re looking for experienced C++ Developer for a permanent opportunity in Johannesburg (on-site)
If this sounds like you, keep reading for more info!
Requirements:
- Sc. Computer Science or relevant qualification
- 5+ years professional experience with C++.
- Experience with the below will be very desirable:
- CI/CD pipelines, Golang, QT, QML, Mobile application development
- JavaScript, HTML5, Angular, NodeJS.
- Experience using software design principles/methodologies
- Experience using UX principles to develop user interfaces.
- Experience using testing tools
- SA Citizen
Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- C++