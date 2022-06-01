C++ Software Engineer

We’re looking for experienced C++ Developer for a permanent opportunity in Johannesburg (on-site)

Requirements:

Sc. Computer Science or relevant qualification

5+ years professional experience with C++.

Experience with the below will be very desirable:

CI/CD pipelines, Golang, QT, QML, Mobile application development

JavaScript, HTML5, Angular, NodeJS.

Experience using software design principles/methodologies

Experience using UX principles to develop user interfaces.

Experience using testing tools

SA Citizen

Desired Skills:

C++

