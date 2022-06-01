Front End Developer (JHB/CPT/Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-growing FinTech B2B SaaS company seeks the coding talents of a Front End Developer to deliver world-class software solutions. The ideal candidate will require experience having worked at a Senior Front End level delivering software from inception to deployment, strong proficiency of semantic HTML & CSS, hands-on React and TypeScript, solid understanding of responsive web design, i18n and a11y, have worked with design tools InVision, Figma or similar and able to use image authoring tools, experience writing testable code and opinions on Unit, Functional and Integration Tests, RESTful services & you’re passionate about writing legible performant code.

DUTIES:

Deliver high quality working software, which all contributes to the overall success of the product suite – Product Development Maintenance / Technical Debt Product Support

Code, collaborate and communicate as part of a cross functional globally distributed team.

Perform code reviews and contribute to shared best practices.

Collaborate on high-level system architecture and technical strategy.

Contribute to automation that drives the CI/CD and improves or creates internal tooling.

Continuous learning – we encourage continuous learning and knowledge sharing.

REQUIREMENTS:

Have worked in a Senior Front End role and have experience delivering working software from inception to deployment.

Deep working knowledge of semantic HTML and CSS and hands on experience with React and TypeScript.

A solid understanding of responsive web design, i18n and a11y.

Strong experience and attention to detail working with design resources & specifications – i.e., InVision, Figma or similar and the ability to use image authoring tools.

Experience writing testable code and opinions on Unit, Functional and Integration Tests.

Good experience consuming secure RESTful services.

Strong opinions held weakly and care about writing legible performant code.

Nice to haves –

You’ve been involved in both brownfield and greenfield projects.

Hands-on experience with other modern web technologies.

Experience with a11y standards such as WCAG.

Contributed or built a design system / reusable component library.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

