Full Stack Developer – Report Stream (JHB/CPT/Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

YOUR coding talents as a Full Stack Developer is sought by a fast-paced FinTech B2B SaaS company with a global client base. You will join a team on a mission to streamline the lifecycle of structured product & private asset deals. Your core role will entail delivering exceptional quality working software which contributes to the overall success of the entire product suite. You must have worked in a Senior Full Stack role, able to deliver working software from inception to deployment touching on Frontend, Backend and Infrastructure with hands-on experience with an ORM, containerized applications and Angular/Vue/React. You also require .Net, SQL Server, SOLID & experience writing testable code and opinions on Unit, Functional and Integration Tests.

Deliver high quality working software, which all contributes to the overall success of the product suite – Product Development Maintenance / Technical Debt Product Support

Code, collaborate and communicate as part of a cross functional globally distributed team.

Perform code reviews and contribute to shared best practices.

Collaborate on high-level system architecture and technical strategy.

Contribute to automation that drives the CI/CD and improves or creates internal tooling.

Continuous learning – we encourage continuous learning and knowledge sharing.

Have worked in a Senior Full-Stack role and have experience delivering working software from inception to deployment touching on Frontend, Backend, and Infrastructure.

Deep experience and working knowledge of .Net.

Strong relational database design and advanced SQL querying skills with MSSQL Server.

Hands-on experience with an ORM.

A good understanding of software architecture & design patterns – e.g., SOLID.

Experience writing testable code and opinions on Unit, Functional and Integration Tests.

Hands-on experience with containerized applications.

Experience using cloud platforms (AWS, Azure).

Comprehensive experience building web-based applications.

Hands-on experience with at least one modern web technology – such as Angular, React or Vue.

Strong opinions held weakly and care about writing legible performant code.

You’ve been involved in both brownfield and greenfield projects.

Practical AWS experience (EC2, RDS, Lambda, S3, EKS).

Experience working in a service-based architecture.

Messaging, Event Driven Architecture, CQRS, etc.

Kubernetes experience.

Financial/securitization domain knowledge.

