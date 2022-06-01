Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Full Stack Developer

The opportunity that awaits you:

You will have the opportunity to work for a rapid growing company that stays up to date with and uses the newest technology. You will work on exciting projects and be involved in various stages such as the designing, developing, and installing of Systems as well as assisting in the guidance of more Junior Developers.

Your key responsibilities:

Plan and manage projects.

OOD and OOA duties.

Develop applications from start of lifecycle to finish, and use different software languages to design, code and debug them.

UI design (frontend)

Analyse Software thoroughly (code, system risks, requirements, reliability etc).

Test and Model Software for quality assurance.

Our required expertise:

3 – 5 years of Full Stack experience.

4 – 6 years’ experience using Angular, C#, .Net, JavaScript, SQL, and Web API/Restful Web Services.

.Net Core experience.

Experience with TypeScript, HTML and CSS.

A relevant IT related degree/Diploma.

Your reward:

Salary range: R 480 000 – R 1,000,000 CTC/annum

Please apply to directly or on our website (https://60degrees.vincere.io/careers/job/31412/senior-systems-developer-full-stack/city-of-johannesburg-metropolitan-municipality) For more roles please have a look at our website (www.60degrees.com). or follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/10287263/) and Instagram (@60d_sixtydegrees).

Desired Skills:

Angular

C#

.Net

JavaScript

Web API

Full stack

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position