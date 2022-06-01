Intermediate DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

- Design, development, implementation, migration and support of a comprehensive build and release management process and technical solution to support the development processes, using existing tools as a starting point, but building on the same or other open source, and possibly commercial tools, moving forward.
- Support the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.
- Design and develop features for build and test and deployment systems (from development stage to production).
- Perform support and maintenance and troubleshooting of the various development tools / systems.
- Ensure the uptime and availability and performance of all components of the solution.
- Support program and project specific requirements that may arise.
- Perform system build and release when assistance is required – this is key to identifying areas of improvement.
- Scan, monitor and alert all security vulnerabilities in our developed code
- Mitigate security vulnerabilities tin the Development environment
- Perform Database related task ie Installation , monitoring, tuning, Data migration etc
- Some afterhours work will be required from time to time.
Desired Skills:
- – Solid understanding of networking
- IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting
- DB2 DBA
- DevSecOps
- cybercrime countermeasures and cyber security assessments
- firewalling/security
- code scanning for security vulnerabilities
- software security tools like Sonar
- Fisheye
- Nexus Lifecycle
- artifact repository like Nexus or Artifactory
- Jenkins
- Git
- Jira/bitbucket/confluence
- Docker
- Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)
- XL-deploy
- Graphing/logging (Kibana
- grafana
- logstash)
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science, or ND:IT or relevant work experience
– 3+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment
– Understanding of DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines
– 2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems
– 2+ years of experience in bash scripting