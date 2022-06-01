Intermediate DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jun 1, 2022

  • Design, development, implementation, migration and support of a comprehensive build and release management process and technical solution to support the development processes, using existing tools as a starting point, but building on the same or other open source, and possibly commercial tools, moving forward.
  • Support the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.
  • Design and develop features for build and test and deployment systems (from development stage to production).
  • Perform support and maintenance and troubleshooting of the various development tools / systems.
  • Ensure the uptime and availability and performance of all components of the solution.
  • Support program and project specific requirements that may arise.
  • Perform system build and release when assistance is required – this is key to identifying areas of improvement.
  • Scan, monitor and alert all security vulnerabilities in our developed code
  • Mitigate security vulnerabilities tin the Development environment
  • Perform Database related task ie Installation , monitoring, tuning, Data migration etc
  • Some afterhours work will be required from time to time.

Desired Skills:

  • – Solid understanding of networking
  • IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting
  • DB2 DBA
  • DevSecOps
  • cybercrime countermeasures and cyber security assessments
  • firewalling/security
  • code scanning for security vulnerabilities
  • software security tools like Sonar
  • Fisheye
  • Nexus Lifecycle
  • artifact repository like Nexus or Artifactory
  • Jenkins
  • Git
  • Jira/bitbucket/confluence
  • Docker
  • Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)
  • XL-deploy
  • Graphing/logging (Kibana
  • grafana
  • logstash)

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

– Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science, or ND:IT or relevant work experience
– 3+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment
– Understanding of DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines
– 2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems
– 2+ years of experience in bash scripting

