Intermediate PHP Developer – Gauteng Lombardy Estate

FULLSTACK WEB DEVELOPERS – PHP (LARAVEL)

1 Remote and 2 in Pta

1 Position will involve working remotely but will possibly require in person meetings with clients.

(We have another 2 similar opportunities which requires office work in Lombardy, Pta East)

As part of the interview, they will have a basic coding test, which will involve cloning a code base from Github, committing changes, and finally an explanation on their code once it is complete. They would also like to view your development portfolio if possible or view any projects you have previously worked on.

Updated requirements:

Laravel and experience with a major frontend framework (Vue, React, Angular).

Recently worked with the following technologies:

PHP (Laravel)

Javascript (Vue, React)

MySQL,

Git (version control)

Good problem solving skills required

Minimum 3 years’ experience required

Must be able to work unsupervised and have a good internet connection

Ideal:

Experience building Vue custom web components.

AWS (basic deployment, EC2 instance management and S3 experience).

RESTful API experience, with knowledge on authorisation(oAuth2).

Linux experience using VMs.

State Management, Vuex.

Experience developing from with UI/UX designs with experience in Figma or Sketch.

Worked in an agile environment.

Capable of taking a client project from design through to deployment.

A current and up to date portfolio or Github profile we could view would be advantageous

Tools:

VS Code

Linux

Docker/Sail

Zenhub

Github

Figma

Desired Skills:

PHP (Laravel)

Javascript

MySQL

Git

problem solving skills.

AWS

RESTful API

Linux

Vuex

UI design

UX design

PHP frameworks

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our client is in existence for the past 20 years and they create cutting-edge software applications for the automotive industry

Be part of a small agile team that enjoys a good challenge. They are forward facing and as such like to make use of new and exciting technologies. They are open to trying new ones and openly accept suggestions or demos on anything new or interesting. They have a daily standup to catch up and make sure that everyone is progressing and happy, as well as a weekly company-wide standup. They also have a bi weekly code review, as well as a quarterly coding challenge, to ensure that they are always learning and improving, with no git blame of course.

