Junior DevOps Support Engineer

Purpose of the Position:
Our development engineers at the company release new code multiple times a day. We are looking for someone to join the DevOps team to help automate and support the tools and processes relating to continuous delivery/integration/deployment, test-driven development, and agile best-practices.
This role places a heavy emphasis on both maintaining and improving a complex continuous integration and release solution and providing support to a large team of developers and testers involved in our complex, multi-project, Java-based product suite and projects.
Responsibilities/Tasks:
- Design, development, implementation, migration and support of a comprehensive build and release management process and technical solution to support the development processes, using existing tools as a starting point, but building on the same or other open source, and possibly commercial tools, moving forward.
- Support the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.
- Design and develop features for build and test and deployment systems (from development stage to production).
- Perform support and maintenance and troubleshooting of the various development tools / systems.
- Ensure the uptime and availability and performance of all components of the solution.
- Support program and project specific requirements that may arise.
- Perform system build and release when assistance is required – this is key to identifying areas of improvement.
- Scan, monitor and alert all security vulnerabilities in our developed code
- Mitigate security vulnerabilities in the Development environment
- After-hours work will be required from time to time.
Essential Minimum Requirements
- Sc. or B.Eng. in Computer Science, or ND:IT or relevant work experience
- 2+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment
- 1+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems
- 1+ years of experience in bash scripting
- 1+ year of experience with a provisioning tool like Ansible, puppet or chef
- Solid understanding of networking
Advantageous skills and experience
- Experience in DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines
- Experience in working with Jenkins
- Experience in working with Git
- Experience in working with Jira/bitbucket/confluence
- Experience in working with Docker
- Experience in working with Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)
- Experience in working with XL-deploy
- Experience in working with Graphing/logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash)
- Experience using IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting
Personal Profile
- Self-starter and self-motivated
- Successful track record as a technical professional who is resourceful and innovative
- Flexible and good teamwork
- Strong attention to detail
- Results-oriented
