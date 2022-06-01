Junior DevOps Support Engineer – Western Cape Somerset West

The development engineers at the organization release new code multiple times a day. So they are looking for someone to join the DevOps team to help automate and support the tools and processes relating to continuous delivery/integration/deployment, test-driven development, and agile best practices.

This role places a heavy emphasis on both maintaining and improving a complex continuous integration and release solution and providing support to a large team of developers and testers involved in our complex, multi-project, Java-based product suite and projects.

Essential Minimum Requirements

Sc. or B.Eng. in Computer Science, or ND: IT

2+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment

1+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems

1+ years of experience in bash scripting

1+ year of experience with a provisioning tool like Ansible, puppet or chef

Solid understanding of networking

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Jenkins

GIT

Jira

bitbucket

confluence

Docker

AWS

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position