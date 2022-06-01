Junior DevOps Support Engineer

The development engineers at the organization release new code multiple times a day. So they are looking for someone to join the DevOps team to help automate and support the tools and processes relating to continuous delivery/integration/deployment, test-driven development, and agile best practices.
This role places a heavy emphasis on both maintaining and improving a complex continuous integration and release solution and providing support to a large team of developers and testers involved in our complex, multi-project, Java-based product suite and projects.
Essential Minimum Requirements
- Sc. or B.Eng. in Computer Science, or ND: IT
- 2+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment
- 1+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems
- 1+ years of experience in bash scripting
- 1+ year of experience with a provisioning tool like Ansible, puppet or chef
- Solid understanding of networking
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- Jenkins
- GIT
- Jira
- bitbucket
- confluence
- Docker
- AWS
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma