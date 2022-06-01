QA Automation Engineer (JHB/CPT/Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN a rapidly growing FinTech B2B SaaS business on a mission to streamline the lifecycle of structured product & private asset deals seeking your technical expertise as a QA Automation Engineer. Your core role will be to undertake all system test-related activities including investigating test automation tools, Functional and Integration Testing, logging & tracking defects and marrying technical requirements and business requirements. You must have 5+ years’ experience as a QA Analyst or similar role working on SaaS products, preferably within the Financial Services space, 3 years of Automation Testing experience, including implementation and maintenance of automation tests and proficiency with Katalon, Selenium, Appium or equivalent, RestSharp, RestAssured, Swagger or equivalent.

DUTIES:

Undertake all system test-related activities in support of products.

Analyse and investigate test automation tools.

Undertake Functional and Integration Testing.

Undertake quality assurance checks during the product development process to ensure that only ‘fit-for-purpose’ code is delivered into production – especially making sure that defects are eliminated before the software is deployed to production.

Marry the technical requirements and business requirements.

Produce reports; prepare, organise and deliver presentations using appropriate tools and techniques.

Understand system requirements and create test cases – Be involved at the start of any work stream to fully understand the product and the team’s objectives before any testing activities can start. Fully understand the specific feature under test. Product testing vs business requirements validation. Ensure that test scenarios and scripts (Both manual and automation) are prepared in a structured way, prioritised to reflect business or technical priorities and are approved by appropriate stakeholders. Scope is to cover test cycle contents and regression packs. Create automated test scripts.

Monitor automation and manual test execution and review results.

Identify, log and track defects.

Monitor planned product work.

Execute Regression Tests to ensure that defect fixes have not broken existing functionality.

Replicate in the QA environment any issues picked up in production.

User training, where required.

Co-ordinate re-testing of defects and issues.

Prepare and maintain relevant test documentation, including test scripts, narrative and written reports, and visual progress charts.

Liaise with and assist the relevant teams regarding test planning, testing activity, and test results analysis.

Take responsibility for: time management; reporting and monitoring; risk management; issue management; quality assurance and change management.

Support QAs and other team members with the implementation of testing-related activities.

QA effort estimation.

Carry out other tasks as agreed with your Line Manager and/or Product Manager.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ Years’ experience as a QA Analyst or similar role working on SaaS products, preferably within the Financial Services space.

At least 3 years of Automation Testing experience, including implementation and maintenance of automation tests.

A strong blend of technical, analytical and testing skills to ensure the quality of new and existing product features during development and in production.

Proficient with web and mobile test automation tools like Katalon, Selenium, Appium or equivalent.

Proficient with API test automation tools like RestSharp, RestAssured, Swagger or equivalent.

Basic understanding of performance and security testing.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills suitable for deep collaboration with your colleagues and senior management.

You are comfortable working in a cross-functional product team alongside Developers, Designers and Product Managers.

You can identify product opportunities and associated risks.

Able to contribute effectively towards the objectives of a team, and be able to share knowledge, ideas and information. Aware of the needs, objectives and constraints of those in other disciplines and functions.

Able to solve problems in a measured and creative way.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

QA

Automation

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position