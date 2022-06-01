Senior Data Analyst – Gauteng Rosebank

A senior role focusing on Technology and Data Analytics Improvement projects for a major mining house.

The role will suit a full stack developer with backend (SQL), front-end (Python etc.), app development, databases and some reporting (PowerBI, Tableau).

Initially the role will focus on data and reporting as that is where the business need is now, but over time it will also involve more analytics and machine learning projects.

This role will require you to be on-site in the Northern Cape every 2nd week – the company covers flights and accommodation when you are there. The weeks in between will be working from home with some days at corporate head office in Gauteng.

You would need:

To be a South African citizen, EE and white females can be considered but no white male candidates

Relevant degree (not negotiable)

5-7 years experience in technology, data analytics or analysis & improvement

Exp in mining a plus but not essential, but must have worked in big data environments

