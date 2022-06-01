Senior Intergration Test Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng Pretoria

Jun 1, 2022

Experience:

  • 5-8 years experience in Integration Test Execution

  • 3-6 years experienced in conducting Functional testing and Automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off

  • Extensive knowledge of Integration Testing Tools

  • Limited knowledge of software development

  • Extensive experience in Integration Testing

  • API Testing

Web services Testing

  • Understanding of testing concepts (methodologies and techniques etc)

The following will be an added advantage

  • Knowledge of the BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework

  • Knowledge of C# and JAVA

  • UFT/Selenium and Jira Experience

  • Experience in ISO Testing

  • Agile Testing

  • Experience in Automating API services

Competencies:

  • Conceptual Thinking, Attention to detail

  • Excellent written & oral Communication

  • Managing complexity and ambiguity

  • Ability to learning quickly

  • Experience/Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business

  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Qualifications/ Certification:

  • Degree/Diploma in a relevant field

  • Advanced ISTQB TA/equivalent

Key deliverables:

Integration, Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing

  • Integration Testing Approach

  • Integration Testing Plans

  • Integration Testing Scripts

  • Read development code

  • Operate in DevSecOps

  • Test Execution Results

  • Defects Management Reports

  • Test Deliverable and completion Sign-off Certificates

  • Test Closure Reports

  • Integration Test Closure Report

  • Knowledge Transfer Document per Project

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

Reverside Software Solutions Pty Ltd is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
