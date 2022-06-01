Senior Intergration Test Analyst at Reverside

Experience:

5-8 years experience in Integration Test Execution

3-6 years experienced in conducting Functional testing and Automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off

Extensive knowledge of Integration Testing Tools

Limited knowledge of software development

Understanding of testing concepts (methodologies and techniques etc)

The following will be an added advantage

Knowledge of the BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework

Knowledge of C# and JAVA

UFT/Selenium and Jira Experience

Experience in ISO Testing

Agile Testing

Experience in Automating API services

Competencies:

Conceptual Thinking, Attention to detail

Excellent written & oral Communication

Managing complexity and ambiguity

Ability to learning quickly

Experience/Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Qualifications/ Certification:

Degree/Diploma in a relevant field

Advanced ISTQB TA/equivalent

Key deliverables:

Integration, Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing

Integration Testing Approach

Integration Testing Plans

Integration Testing Scripts

Read development code

Operate in DevSecOps

Test Execution Results

Defects Management Reports

Test Deliverable and completion Sign-off Certificates

Test Closure Reports

Integration Test Closure Report

Knowledge Transfer Document per Project

Desired Skills:

