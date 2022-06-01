Senior Intergration Test Analyst at Reverside

Experience:
- 5-8 years experience in Integration Test Execution
- 3-6 years experienced in conducting Functional testing and Automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off
- Extensive knowledge of Integration Testing Tools
- Limited knowledge of software development
- Extensive experience in Integration Testing
- API Testing
Web services Testing
- Understanding of testing concepts (methodologies and techniques etc)
The following will be an added advantage
- Knowledge of the BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework
- Knowledge of C# and JAVA
- UFT/Selenium and Jira Experience
- Experience in ISO Testing
- Agile Testing
- Experience in Automating API services
Competencies:
- Conceptual Thinking, Attention to detail
- Excellent written & oral Communication
- Managing complexity and ambiguity
- Ability to learning quickly
- Experience/Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills
Qualifications/ Certification:
- Degree/Diploma in a relevant field
- Advanced ISTQB TA/equivalent
Key deliverables:
Integration, Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing
- Integration Testing Approach
- Integration Testing Plans
- Integration Testing Scripts
- Read development code
- Operate in DevSecOps
- Test Execution Results
- Defects Management Reports
- Test Deliverable and completion Sign-off Certificates
- Test Closure Reports
- Integration Test Closure Report
- Knowledge Transfer Document per Project
Desired Skills:
- Integration Testing
- API Testing
- Web services Testing
About The Employer:
Reverside Software Solutions Pty Ltd is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]