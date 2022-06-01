Systems Analyst – Workplace Office & Production – Eastern Cape East London

Opportunity Available! Our leading client in the Automotive Sector is looking to employ a Systems Analyst – Workplace Office & Production to join their dynamic team.
Job Description:
Outputs:
- Liaise, manage and work together with the on-site IT service providers to ensure operational availability as per agreed service levels
- Establish and continually improve the agreed IT service delivery service levels and processes
- Provide input towards proactive service monitoring, capacity and infrastructure planning.
- Manage and coordinate the change control process for all planned and emergency changes for one’s area of responsibility
- Ensure IT Security Compliance of infrastructure solutions to approved requirements and standards
- Coordinate incident and problem management for ones area of responsibility, including subsequent root cause analysis and the implementation of the relevant corrective and preventative measures
- Manage and coordinate all tasks and activities performed by the local user service desk (Production).
- Provide ongoing leadership support to the business with regards to client infrastructure.
- Manage risks and ensure IT Security Compliance to the approved requirements and standards for ones area of responsibility
- Implementation / initiation of optimization measures (process, technology, budgets & costs). Support on any new business initiatives for ones area of responsibility. Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
- Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently
Job Requirements:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC / BCom / BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering)
- Minimum 3-5 Years’ experience within an office & production environment with technical experience within the MS Windows environment, MS Office Suite, mobile and telephony technology as well as proficient server and network knowledge.
- Experience in Microsoft Power BI reporting
- Experience in IT Service Management: Cooperative, confident handling of business partners and suppliers
- ITIL certifications will be advantageous. I.e.: Foundation, Problem Management, etc.
- Valid driver license and own transport
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analyst
- Information Technology
- IT Service Management
- Power BI Reporting