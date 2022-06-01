Technical Architect – Gauteng Centurion

Location: Hybrid – Centurion and home office

Travel: International

Employment Type: Fixed Term

Formal Qualification: Matric (Grade 12) / Relevant IT degree / Diploma

Legal Requirements: Passed credit and criminal checks

S.A Citizen or valid work permit for S.A

Basic Function and Scope of Responsibilities: The Technical Architect will be responsible for technical architecture designs. The role begins with understanding business information needs and translating these into appropriate technical solutions by defining the security design, technical architecture and requirements to support business needs. This position requires a strong technical knowledge of hardware, operating systems, third party software architectures with their implications with IT security, ability to capture the key business needs, implementations and have hands on expertise to integrate security into business solutions. As a member of this team you will have the unique opportunity to identify, prioritize, and drive execution of technical and security architectures throughout the business. This is a great opportunity to make a strong impact across our organisation and support our customer base.

Required experience and Skills:

4 – 6 years’ work-related experience and skills (software design, development and infrastructure architecture)

Working knowledge of the following:

IBM MQ, e.g. performing upgrades, troubleshooting and running scripts

Oracle DBMS, e.g. backup’s, recovery, capacity management, upgrades, monitoring, tuning, replication, SQL scripts and security administration

Core operating system RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux) and Solaris, e.g. various tasks such as backups, upgrades and troubleshooting

Clustering and Cluster Software, e.g. understand principles of clustering and failover mechanisms such as hot/cold standby and be aware of cluster software such as veritas and oracle clustering with the respective benefits

JAVA,g. using JVM to analyse application usage of Heap and investigate potential memory leaks;

JBOSS EAP, Wildfly,g. troubleshooting

Apache or alternative Reverse Proxy, e.g. troubleshooting

Virtualization software (VMWare preferrable), e.g. create, maintain, backup, configure operate environment and guests

Modeling tools (EA / VISIO / UML)

Networks, e.g. troubleshooting

Firewall, e.g. understanding of the corporate security infrastructure including the Firewalls for troubleshooting

Understanding of core Prime Financial Market Infrastructure (PFMI) importance

Understanding network flows and tiering of sensitive applications

Understand and be able to install third party software

Understand and be able to install the company software

Additional Specific Experience:

Clear communication between business and technical personnel (being able to explain something to non-technical personnel and/or clients)

On time and delivering according to requirements

Following instructions and procedures

Arranging architectural forums, actioning and follow through

SWF and TS interaction as well as collaboration

Perform audits on TS internal environments ensuring it matches the customers current and future environments

Perform audits on external environments ensuring it matches the roadmap and TAD specifications.

Provide guidance to TS from an installation, third party software and latest trends

Provide a bridge between technical installation team and business team (product knowledge and understanding preferable)

Sensitivity to various jurisdictions and legal frameworks

Specific Skills:

Must be a critical thinker, with strong problem-solving skills.

Planning and organising

Analysis

Communicate efficiently

Be proactive

Have a strong work ethic

Be persistent and dependable

Be flexible

Be able to work in teams

Be able to work on own initiative

Be detail-oriented

Be able to produce quality work

Have good time management skills

Be able to work with different technologies

Key Objectives:

Work with the software factory including business, development and architects and the customers to design the most cost/performance efficient IT and security architecture supporting the business needs, using modelling tools to create effective and easy to understand diagrams (UML / EA / VISIO).

Create architecture framework, Technical Architecture Design, implementation, and function of information security systems and their corresponding processes, metrics, and impact.

Hands on experience in installing DBMS (Oracle, MariaDB, PostgreSQL), Operating systems (RHEL and Solaris), Third party software (IBM MQ, JBoss, Reverse Proxies, Load balancers etc.), virtualisation software, Container platforms (Kubernetes and/or OpenShift).

Maintain the security of the company’s products throughout the product lifecycle.

Ability to audit IT systems for compliance to corporate standards and policies.

Experience with the following technologies; Data Loss Prevention, Vulnerability Management tools.

Data Classification and rights management technologies.

Ability to understand network infrastructure, hardware infrastructure, edge and internal firewalls, associated technologies to help implement use cases to support ongoing business needs.

Hands on experience with computer forensics tools, methodologies and root cause analysis review and reporting.

History of successful implementation of infrastructure.

Authored technical documentation such as architectures, process diagrams, procedures, policies, verification and validation documentation and integration diagrams, required.

Experience in preparing executive summary presentations.

Ability to work at level from initial concept to operational implementation.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, interpersonal and collaborative skills, and the ability to communicate security related concepts to technical and nontechnical audiences.

Must exhibit excellent analytical skills, the ability to manage multiple projects under strict timelines, as well as the ability to work well in a demanding, dynamic environment and meet overall objectives.

Leading customer interactions and presentations at executive and Architectural level

Concepts and strategies involving third-party applications

Desired Skills:

WebSphere MQ

Oracle

JBOSS

Virtualisation

SQL Scripts

UML

Networks

Firewalls

IBM MQ

RHEL

Red Hat Linux

Solaris

VMWare

Visio

Software Development

Information Security

Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

International group, specialising in major financial system implementations in the central banking space (inter-bank transactional).

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

