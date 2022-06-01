Test Analyst (Junior) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Based in Somerset West, this global technology organisation focuses on big and complex applications for large government projects. A very secure and highly successful organisation who prefers hiring perm staff and in return offer very good benefits and long term stability. As a culture, the focus is on holistic modernization and continuous improvement.

Role Responsibilities:

Analysing / assimilating project documentation to build a thorough understanding of the business and technical requirements.

Liaising with business analysts, system analysts and developers in producing test plans.

Designing and drawing up appropriate test scenarios and test cases.

Verifying that test cases are performed against test plans.

Establishing / maintaining requirements verification documentation.

Executing test cases both manual and automated.

Providing feedback and inputs to QA leadership.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology or An ISEB/ISTQB qualification

Relevant Skills / Experience:

2 years tester experience.

1 years test analyst experience.

2 years’ experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.

Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise scale software system.

Familiarity with UML modelling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.

Experienced in the following:

Scripting languages, such as Groovy or Javascript.



Test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Center.



Test automation tools.



Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira to Quality Center.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Tester

SDLC

Groovy

