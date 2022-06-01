Xamarin Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Intermediate Xamarin Developer Role
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
We are looking for Intermediate Xamarin Developer Professionals with3 – 5 yearsof solid development experience in Xamarin Android/iOS application development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
Job Brief:
We’re looking for a Xamarin developer with at least 3-5 years of practical experience. Most of the time would be spent on a project developing Android and iOS Apps via Xamarin and to play an integral part in the project’s success. Would be working with a medium-sized close-knit, fast-paced agile and Scrum Developer Team.
Duties include:
- Play a role in the Developer Team and Scrum Team
- Agile and Scrum environment with Daily Scrums, working in Sprints and Scrum meetings (prior experience of Scrum, though helpful is not a requirement.)
- Development of core application features for mobile devices
- Contribute to the planning of application features
- Bug squashing and code reviews
- Unit Testing and Automation
- Working with any given related tech stack frameworks/ libraries
- Delivering a high standard of coding
- Problem-solving
Skills:
- C#
- .NET Core 3.1+
- Typescript
- Azure/DevOps is advantageous
- CI/ CD is advantageous
- Passion for mobile development
- Xamarin Android/iOS application development experience
- In-depth understanding of iOS and Android SDKs via Xamarin
- Experience with Xamarin Studio and/or Visual Studio
- Proficiency in writing C# code
- Experience with consuming and understanding web services
- Experience with JSON, XAML/XML
Personal qualities:
- Have a passion for software development and technology
- Willingness to learn
- Ability to quickly learn and understand internal systems, procedures, and methodologies
- Drive to excel
- Good communication skills (fluent in English reading and writing)
- Great time management
- Have a propensity for quality work and enjoys reviewing team member’s code
About The Employer:
