Business Analyst: CAM(Credit)(CH796) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for a Business Analyst in the Client Account Management (Credit) area.

Purpose Statement

Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions

Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems

Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles (Prince2).

Understanding and conceptualisation of the MIS/Reporting requirement and need from the solution

Leadership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change

Experience

Min:

At least 3 – 5 years’ experience as Business Analyst

Basic project management experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Must have detailed knowledge of (Minimum) Banking and IT Standards and governance Testing practices and methodology



Detailed knowledge of (ideal) Agile development life cycle Change Management Banking systems Credit Granting/Savings Life Cycle Collections Environment & Life Cycle Originations life cycle Links between granting and scorecards MIS/BI/Data Warehousing

Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM) – EA and Visio

Solid understanding of: Exposure to Credit Risk Rule Engine Software i.e., Strategy Manager (from Experian) or Blaze/Triad Project Management & tactical tasks Communication Skills and Conflict Management



Skills

Strategic Thinking Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)

Competencies

Adapting and Responding to Change

Analysing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Learning and Researching

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating

Relating and Networking

Working with People

Conditions of Employment

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

General:

