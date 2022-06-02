Business Support Analyst

As the Business Support Analyst for a large digital insurer, you will be responsible for Business Analyses from Enterprise to Systems Analyses, Mining Data and Analytics to determine root cause across the enterprise, from customer journey to product proposition & associated processes

Requirements:

A Bachelor’s degree in computer science or Information technology

A minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in Continuous Improvement management is essential minimum of 5 years relevant experience in the telecommunications/Insurance industry is essential

Experience in technical business analysis in a related industry including Systems Analyses

Agile/Scrum and Waterfall experience

Continuous Improvement related qualification (Essential) (preferred in Lean Six Sigma Green Belt/ Black Belt)

1 – 2 years Management experience is an advantage

2-3 Years experience with analysing large data sets

Advanced knowledge of programming languages like SQL and system integration solutions.

Knowledge of relevant licensing and industry compliance regulations. (Added Advantage)

Working experience across African markets (Added advantage)

Additional Personal Attributes

Exceptional communication skills

Ability to keep up with IT advancements

Client Centric

Strategic Thinking

Collaboration

Lead with Influence

Innovation

Personal Mastery

Implementation and Execution mind-set

Attention to detail

Conceptual thinking

Self-starter

Flexibility in approach

Desired Skills:

Agile & Waterfall

Business Systems Support

Business Analyses

Systems Analyses

Technical Business Analyst

Employer & Job Benefits:

Med Aid

Prov Fund

Additional benefits

