Business Support Analyst at GG Recruitment

As the Business Support Analyst for this large digital insurer, you will be responsible for Business Analyses from Enterprise to Systems Analyses, Mining Data and Analytics to determine root cause across the enterprise, from customer journey to product proposition & associated processes
Requirements:
- A Bachelor’s degree in computer science or Information technology
- A minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in Continuous Improvement management is essential minimum of 5 years relevant experience in the telecommunications/Insurance industry is essential
- Experience in technical business analysis in a related industry including Systems Analyses
- Agile/Scrum and Waterfall experience
- Continuous Improvement related qualification (Essential) (preferred in Lean Six Sigma Green Belt/ Black Belt)
- years Management experience is an advantage
- Experience with analysing large data sets
- Advanced knowledge of programming languages like SQL and system integration solutions.
- Knowledge of relevant licensing and industry compliance regulations. (Added Advantage)
- Working experience across African markets (Added advantage)
Additional Personal Attributes
- Exceptional communication skills
- Ability to keep up with IT advancements
- Client Centric
- Strategic Thinking
- Collaboration
- Lead with Influence
- Innovation
- Personal Mastery
- Implementation and Execution mind-set
- Attention to detail
- Conceptual thinking
- Self-starter
- Flexibility in approach
Desired Skills:
- Six Sigma
- Business Systems Analyses
- Systems Analyses
- Systems Support
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Group Life Assurance