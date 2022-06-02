Business Support Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

As the Business Support Analyst for a large digital insurer, you will be responsible for Business Analyses from Enterprise to Systems Analyses, Mining Data and Analytics to determine root cause across the enterprise, from customer journey to product proposition & associated processes
Requirements:
- A Bachelor’s degree in computer science or Information technology
- A minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in Continuous Improvement management is essential minimum of 5 years relevant experience in the telecommunications/Insurance industry is essential
- Experience in technical business analysis in a related industry including Systems Analyses
- Agile/Scrum and Waterfall experience
- Continuous Improvement related qualification (Essential) (preferred in Lean Six Sigma Green Belt/ Black Belt)
- 1 – 2 years Management experience is an advantage
- 2-3 Years experience with analysing large data sets
- Advanced knowledge of programming languages like SQL and system integration solutions.
- Knowledge of relevant licensing and industry compliance regulations. (Added Advantage)
- Working experience across African markets (Added advantage)
Additional Personal Attributes
Exceptional communication skills
Ability to keep up with IT advancements
Client Centric
Strategic Thinking
Collaboration
Lead with Influence
Innovation
Personal Mastery
Implementation and Execution mind-set
Attention to detail
Conceptual thinking
Self-starter
Flexibility in approach
Desired Skills:
- Agile & Waterfall
- Business Systems Support
- Business Analyses
- Systems Analyses
- Technical Business Analyst
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Med Aid
- Prov Fund
- Additional benefits