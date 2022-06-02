Data Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Core Knowledge and Skills:
Query Language:
SAS (preferred), MSSQL
Analytics/Data Science:
Python, SAS, Machine Learning
Visualization (BI):
Power BI
Key Responsibilities:
Query relevant databases to obtain data and create fit for purpose datasets, using relevant tools – SQL, SAS, Hadoop
Detailed analytics reports on customer, dealership, vehicle analytics to support sales initiatives
Campaign leads generation and results analysis for targeted marketing campaigns
Propensity modelling to identify customers most likely to take up a specific products or proposition
Analytics to support strategic positioning, thought leadership and external partnership to enable market share growth ambitions
Produce business insights and recommendations based on data analysis & models
Use storytelling and data visualization techniques to maximize impact & deliver a user-friendly reports to business
Contribute to the consolidation of data solutions into viable end products (in the language of business) that can be leveraged on an ongoing basis e.g. dashboards, reports etc.
Desired Skills:
- Data Analyst
- SAS
- SQL