Data Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Core Knowledge and Skills:

Query Language:

SAS (preferred), MSSQL

Analytics/Data Science:

Python, SAS, Machine Learning

Visualization (BI):

Power BI

Key Responsibilities:

Query relevant databases to obtain data and create fit for purpose datasets, using relevant tools – SQL, SAS, Hadoop

Detailed analytics reports on customer, dealership, vehicle analytics to support sales initiatives

Campaign leads generation and results analysis for targeted marketing campaigns

Propensity modelling to identify customers most likely to take up a specific products or proposition

Analytics to support strategic positioning, thought leadership and external partnership to enable market share growth ambitions

Produce business insights and recommendations based on data analysis & models

Use storytelling and data visualization techniques to maximize impact & deliver a user-friendly reports to business

Contribute to the consolidation of data solutions into viable end products (in the language of business) that can be leveraged on an ongoing basis e.g. dashboards, reports etc.

Desired Skills:

Data Analyst

SAS

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position