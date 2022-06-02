Data Analysts x 3 at AJ Personnel – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jun 2, 2022

The main purpose of the job:

  • Responsible to interpret data and turn it into information that can offer ways to improve a business, thus affecting business decisions
  • Required to gather information from various sources and interpret patterns and trends and deliver to end-user accurately, timeously, and in an understandable format
  1. Execute the data visualization and reporting strategy, policy, and processes
  2. Develop and design reports in a timely manner and aligned to the stakeholder requirements
  3. Transfer of knowledge and understanding of designed reports to the end-user
  4. Manage customer-centricity within the area of responsibility.
  5. Team human resources management

Knowledge:
General

  • In-depth knowledge and experience of Retail SAP architecture, implementation, and operations
  • Understanding of business models and metrics
  • Expert knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business)
  • Knowledge of retail industry data models
  • Knowledge of compliance and IT governance

Company

  • In-depth knowledge of the company policies, practices, processes, and systems
  • Understanding of the company and HR operating model and value chain
  • Express and implied ethical responsibilities

Skills

  • Project management
  • Conflict management
  • Stakeholder management
  • Applying Expertise and Knowledge
  • Financial acumen
  • Business Acumen and Business Analytics
  • Ability to analyze, model, and interpret data

Behaviors

  • Deciding and initiating action
  • Problem-solving
  • Attention to detail
  • Working with People
  • Presenting and communicating information
  • Analyzing
  • Learning and Researching
  • Planning and Organising
  • Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Minimum qualification

  • 3-year related Degree (In a quantitative field ie: Data, Finance, Economics, etc.)
  • Post graduate qualification (advantageous)

Experience requirement

  • 3-7 years experience in Data analytics.
  • A high level of mathematical ability and experience in SQL and Python.
  • Experience using Tableau

About The Employer:

Large diversified listed retail group based in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg

