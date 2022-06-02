Data Analysts x 3 at AJ Personnel – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

The main purpose of the job:

Responsible to interpret data and turn it into information that can offer ways to improve a business, thus affecting business decisions

Required to gather information from various sources and interpret patterns and trends and deliver to end-user accurately, timeously, and in an understandable format

Execute the data visualization and reporting strategy, policy, and processes Develop and design reports in a timely manner and aligned to the stakeholder requirements Transfer of knowledge and understanding of designed reports to the end-user Manage customer-centricity within the area of responsibility. Team human resources management

Knowledge:

General

In-depth knowledge and experience of Retail SAP architecture, implementation, and operations

Understanding of business models and metrics

Expert knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business)

Knowledge of retail industry data models

Knowledge of compliance and IT governance

Company

In-depth knowledge of the company policies, practices, processes, and systems

Understanding of the company and HR operating model and value chain

Express and implied ethical responsibilities

Skills

Project management

Conflict management

Stakeholder management

Applying Expertise and Knowledge

Financial acumen

Business Acumen and Business Analytics

Ability to analyze, model, and interpret data

Behaviors

Deciding and initiating action

Problem-solving

Attention to detail

Working with People

Presenting and communicating information

Analyzing

Learning and Researching

Planning and Organising

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Minimum qualification

3-year related Degree (In a quantitative field ie: Data, Finance, Economics, etc.)

Post graduate qualification (advantageous)

Experience requirement

3-7 years experience in Data analytics.

A high level of mathematical ability and experience in SQL and Python.

Experience using Tableau

About The Employer:

Large diversified listed retail group based in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg

Learn more/Apply for this position