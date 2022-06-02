Data Analysts x 3 at AJ Personnel

The main purpose of the job:
- Responsible to interpret data and turn it into information that can offer ways to improve a business, thus affecting business decisions
- Required to gather information from various sources and interpret patterns and trends and deliver to end-user accurately, timeously, and in an understandable format
- Execute the data visualization and reporting strategy, policy, and processes
- Develop and design reports in a timely manner and aligned to the stakeholder requirements
- Transfer of knowledge and understanding of designed reports to the end-user
- Manage customer-centricity within the area of responsibility.
- Team human resources management
Knowledge:
General
- In-depth knowledge and experience of Retail SAP architecture, implementation, and operations
- Understanding of business models and metrics
- Expert knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business)
- Knowledge of retail industry data models
- Knowledge of compliance and IT governance
Company
- In-depth knowledge of the company policies, practices, processes, and systems
- Understanding of the company and HR operating model and value chain
- Express and implied ethical responsibilities
Skills
- Project management
- Conflict management
- Stakeholder management
- Applying Expertise and Knowledge
- Financial acumen
- Business Acumen and Business Analytics
- Ability to analyze, model, and interpret data
Behaviors
- Deciding and initiating action
- Problem-solving
- Attention to detail
- Working with People
- Presenting and communicating information
- Analyzing
- Learning and Researching
- Planning and Organising
- Delivering results and meeting customer expectations
Minimum qualification
- 3-year related Degree (In a quantitative field ie: Data, Finance, Economics, etc.)
- Post graduate qualification (advantageous)
Experience requirement
- 3-7 years experience in Data analytics.
- A high level of mathematical ability and experience in SQL and Python.
- Experience using Tableau
About The Employer:
Large diversified listed retail group based in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg