Financial Systems Specialist at The Focus Group – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Ensure architecture design of financial systems is consistent across multiple opcos (16 opcos).
Analyze requirements of Financial system stakeholders (16 opcos)
Design and implement appropriate solutions for Financial Systems
Configure MS Dynamics ERP tool and understand ERP implementation processes across all OPCO’s.
Manage data integrity and reporting in accounting systems
Build and manage financial business processes across all OPCO’s
Review and update current processes in Financial Systems with relevant stakeholders.
Troubleshoot issues in Financial Systems.
Prepare requirements and recommendations
Analyze Financial Systems data integrity.
Troubleshoot technical issues of all Accounting & Management Information systems
Configure Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations.
Drive and test new functionality deployed
Implement new system functionality and solutions.
Database backups of MS Dynamics and Prism
Highlight data issues
Check and maintain data integrity
Guide L1 and L2 support teams
Migrate Data from legacy systems SAP, Pastel Evolution
Design and deploy new reports across accounting and billing systems.
Update system dataprocess to fulfil reporting requirement.
Maintain current reports integrity
Decides on key financial reporting requirements.
Decides on business and system processes in relation to billing and accounting
Manage & Configure Reports across various systems
Accountable for Group Accounting Software (ERP – MS Dynamics)
Accountable for System Operational Stability
Accountable for Reporting Data
Accountable for the health and smooth running of Financial Systems (35 Evolution accounting systems, 16 Prism
billing systems
Formal Qualifications Required
Diploma in Information Technology
Diploma in Accounting Desirable
SQL Certification Essential
MS Dynamics certification
Dynamics Experience
Telecom Experience
Telco Industry
Accounting and Billing
Accounting Systems – MS Dynamics
SQL knowledge
Basic IT and Network
Advance Excel skills
MSSQL query
Oracle SQL queries
Leadership
Management
Report Design