Financial Systems Specialist at The Focus Group – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Ensure architecture design of financial systems is consistent across multiple opcos (16 opcos).

Analyze requirements of Financial system stakeholders (16 opcos)

Design and implement appropriate solutions for Financial Systems

Configure MS Dynamics ERP tool and understand ERP implementation processes across all OPCO’s.

Manage data integrity and reporting in accounting systems

Build and manage financial business processes across all OPCO’s

Review and update current processes in Financial Systems with relevant stakeholders.

Troubleshoot issues in Financial Systems.

Prepare requirements and recommendations

Analyze Financial Systems data integrity.

Troubleshoot technical issues of all Accounting & Management Information systems

Configure Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations.

Drive and test new functionality deployed

Implement new system functionality and solutions.

Database backups of MS Dynamics and Prism

Highlight data issues

Check and maintain data integrity

Guide L1 and L2 support teams

Migrate Data from legacy systems SAP, Pastel Evolution

Design and deploy new reports across accounting and billing systems.

Update system dataprocess to fulfil reporting requirement.

Maintain current reports integrity

Decides on key financial reporting requirements.

Decides on business and system processes in relation to billing and accounting

Manage & Configure Reports across various systems

Accountable for Group Accounting Software (ERP – MS Dynamics)

Accountable for System Operational Stability

Accountable for Reporting Data

Accountable for the health and smooth running of Financial Systems (35 Evolution accounting systems, 16 Prism

billing systems

Formal Qualifications Required

Diploma in Information Technology

Diploma in Accounting Desirable

SQL Certification Essential

MS Dynamics certification

Dynamics Experience

Telecom Experience

Telco Industry

Accounting and Billing

Accounting Systems – MS Dynamics

SQL knowledge

Basic IT and Network

Advance Excel skills

MSSQL query

Oracle SQL queries

Leadership

Management

Report Design

Learn more/Apply for this position