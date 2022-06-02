Junior DevOps Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Design, development, implementation, migration and support of a comprehensive build and release management process and technical solution to support the development processes, using existing tools as a starting point, but building on the same or other open source, and possibly commercial tools, moving forward.

Support the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.

Design and develop features for build and test and deployment systems (from development stage to production).

Perform support and maintenance and troubleshooting of the various development tools / systems.

Ensure the uptime and availability and performance of all components of the solution.

Support program and project specific requirements that may arise.

Perform system build and release when assistance is required – this is key to identifying areas of improvement.

Scan, monitor and alert all security vulnerabilities in our developed code

Mitigate security vulnerabilities in the Development environment

After-hours work will be required from time to time

Desired Skills:

DevOps – Automation

Automation

Scripting

building CI

CD pipelines

Jenkins

Git

Jira/bitbucket/confluence

Docker

Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)

XL-deploy

Graphing/logging (Kibana

grafana

logstash)

WSADMIN scripting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Sc. or B.Eng. in Computer Science, or ND:IT or relevant work experience

– 2+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment

– 1+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems

– 1+ years of experience in bash scripting

– 1+ year of experience with a provisioning tool like Ansible, puppet or chef

– Solid understanding of networking

Advantageous skills and experience

– Experience in DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines

– Experience in working with Jenkins

– Experience in working with Git

– Experience in working with Jira/bitbucket/confluence

– Experience in working with Docker

– Experience in working with Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)

– Experience in working with XL-deploy

– Experience in working with Graphing/logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash)

– Experience using IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting

