Junior DevOps Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jun 2, 2022

  • Design, development, implementation, migration and support of a comprehensive build and release management process and technical solution to support the development processes, using existing tools as a starting point, but building on the same or other open source, and possibly commercial tools, moving forward.
  • Support the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.
  • Design and develop features for build and test and deployment systems (from development stage to production).
  • Perform support and maintenance and troubleshooting of the various development tools / systems.
  • Ensure the uptime and availability and performance of all components of the solution.
  • Support program and project specific requirements that may arise.
  • Perform system build and release when assistance is required – this is key to identifying areas of improvement.
  • Scan, monitor and alert all security vulnerabilities in our developed code
  • Mitigate security vulnerabilities in the Development environment
  • After-hours work will be required from time to time

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps – Automation
  • Automation
  • Scripting
  • building CI
  • CD pipelines
  • Jenkins
  • Git
  • Jira/bitbucket/confluence
  • Docker
  • Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)
  • XL-deploy
  • Graphing/logging (Kibana
  • grafana
  • logstash)
  • WSADMIN scripting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

– Sc. or B.Eng. in Computer Science, or ND:IT or relevant work experience
– 2+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment
– 1+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems
– 1+ years of experience in bash scripting
– 1+ year of experience with a provisioning tool like Ansible, puppet or chef
– Solid understanding of networking

Advantageous skills and experience

– Experience in DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines
– Experience in working with Jenkins
– Experience in working with Git
– Experience in working with Jira/bitbucket/confluence
– Experience in working with Docker
– Experience in working with Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)
– Experience in working with XL-deploy
– Experience in working with Graphing/logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash)
– Experience using IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting

