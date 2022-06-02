Knowledge & Information Management Advisor

The overall purpose of the Knowledge & Information Management Advisor is to ensure three outcomes, namely knowledge and content management, technology enablement and innovation and grand challenges. This is a 2 year contract role based in Pretoria, Gauteng.

Responsibilties:

Knowledge and Content Management:

Enable the collection of all content, materials and information generated by projects and stakeholders.

Manage and maintain a body of content/information in accordance with defined knowledge and information management best practices.

Technology enablement, implementation and support:

Design and implement effective knowledge and information management systems.

Gather functional requirements and perform feasibility study to inform systems development.

Requirements:

Educational qualification obtained in knowledge and information management / information and communications technology.

Experience in performing knowledge and information management related work specifically:

K2 platforms and tools

Microsoft office 365

Content management tools such as sharepoint

Data management – SQL

Power Bi report development

User support technologies

Change management & innovation

Solutions training

Experience in managerial positions.

